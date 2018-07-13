Weekend Lineup

Dig Baton Rouge
Cheers to the weekend! Here’s what’s happening all around town

Friday
July Beer of the Month @ Burgersmith
Live Music at Pop Shop Records @ Pop Shop Records
Kendra Scott Gives Back Party Benefiting Lexlee’s Kids! @ Kendra Scott
All You Can Eat Rib Night @ City Pork Deli and Charcuterie
Magic Mike Tour @ The Texas Club

Saturday
Sunset Paddle @ Milford Wampold Memorial Park
Red Stick Farmers Market @ Downtown
Mid City Makers Market @ Mid City
Hot Summer Nights :: Date Night Out @ Rotolo’s Craft and Crust
NolaPalooza7 @ Varsity Theatre
Parish County Line @ The Texas Club

Sunday
World Cup Finals @ Bengal Taproom
Trivia @ The Londoner
Boozie Brunch @ Cane Land Distilling Company

