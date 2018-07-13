Weekend Lineup

Join us for special prequel acoustic performances by Patrick Johnson and Joel Neely. Both will be playing full sets at Dyson House Listening Room on Saturday, July 14, so we thought we’d give you a taste of what these singer/songwriter musicians have to offer with a short set by each. A show before the big show, if you will. This special sneak peek is free to the public, so come join us for some Friday afternoon fun.

Patrick Johnson is formerly of Dash Rip Rock, Poor Harvey, Kristin Diable, and Tabby Thomas’ bands, and he was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame as a member of Dash Rip Rock.

Joel Neely has been an original guitarist/vocalist for several bands including The Shepards, Jimmy and the Off Beats, Isosceles Popsicle, and The Lively Arts Quintet.