Weekend Lineup

We’re so excited to host a FREE Pure Barre Class on the patio at our Perkins/Highland location! Class is free, all you need to bring is a friend and a yoga mat! Reserve your spot by registering here: http://www.theroyalstandard.com/Events.html#event|free-pure-barre-pop-up-class|244

Be sure to swing by The Crown: A Royal Bistro after class for a mimosa or two to cool down, you’ll have earned it!