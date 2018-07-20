Weekend Lineup

Happy Friday everyone!! Go out and enjoy this fun filled weekend!
Friday
July Beer of the Month @ Burgersmith
All You Can Eat Wings @ City Pork Deli and Charcuterie
Jeans and Stilettos: Choose your Colors! @ Painting with a Twist
Art Melt 2018 @ Capitol Park Museum
Chase Tyler Band @ Boudreaux and Thibodeaux’s
Saturday
Red Stick Farmers Market @ Downtown
Free Pure Barre Class on the Patio @ The Royal Standard
Free Brew Tour @ Tin Roof Brewery
Rock For Spots: Benefiting Mary Bird Perkins-OLOL Cancer Center @ Varsity Theatre
Happy Hour @ Olive or Twist
Sunday
Hereditary presented by Films at Manship @ Manship Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts
Painting with a Purpose for Cat Haven @ Painting with a Twist
Heather Land @ Raising Cane’s River Center
Boozie Brunch @ Cane Land Distilling Company