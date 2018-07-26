Weekend Lineup

It’s finally the weekend! But no worries, there are still two days left to enjoy Restaurant Week so make sure you get out and to get one of the delicious 3-course meals all over Baton Rouge this weekend!
Friday the 27th
- Restaurant Week!
- 12 Stones with Neutral Snap Concert
- Drive-in Movie Night
- The Mixed Nuts @ L’Auberge Casino
- Margarita Week @ Mestizo
Saturday the 28th
- Restaurant Week! (The last day!)
- Red Stick Farmer’s Market
- Free Brew Tour
- Mid City Rising Art Show
- Baton Rouge Beer Fest
- Light Night
- Margartia Week @ Mestizo
Sunday the 29th
- Casas for CASA 2018
- Boozie Brunch
- National Chicken Wing Day @ Hooters
- Trivia Sunday @ The Londoner
- Margartia Week @ Mestizo