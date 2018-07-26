Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Weekend Lineup

Interns
19 hours ago

It’s finally the weekend! But no worries, there are still two days left to enjoy Restaurant Week so make sure you get out and to get one of the delicious 3-course meals all over Baton Rouge this weekend!

Friday the 27th

Saturday the 28th

Sunday the 29th

 

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Things to do: Thursday

We’re almost to the weekend! But then again, Restaurant Week makes every day feel like a weekend… 🤤 Restaurant Week! (duh) Coastal California Wines & Charcuterie Board @ Twine The Prince Experience @ The Varsity Extra Innings at The...

23 hours ago

SATISFY YOUR THAI CRAVING!

Thai Kitchen (we cater)

july

23julallday28alldayRestaurant Week 2018

27jul(jul 27)9:00 pm12 Stones with Neutral Snap

28jul(jul 28)8:00 am(jul 28)8:00 amSaturday Red Stick Farmers Market

28jul(jul 28)3:00 pm(jul 28)3:00 pmFree Brew Tour

28jul(jul 28)4:00 pm(jul 28)4:00 pmMid City Rising at Radio Bar

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X