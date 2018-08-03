Weekend Lineup

Whether its Rebecca Black, Rihanna or anything in between, turn on your weekend jam because it’s FRIDAY Baton Rouge!
Friday August 3rd
- Balance & Beer @ Yoga Rouge
- Lagunitas Beer Tasting @ Bin Q Liquor
- Cochon de Lait-All you can eat @ City Pork
- Free Margartias for Teachers @ Velvet Cactus
- Common Folk + Material Feeling & The Links Concert @ Varsity Theatre
- August Birthday Bash @ Splash Nightclub
- Birthdays in the month of the bash receive free entry, a complimentary bottle of champagne (21 & up), and a $25 gift card the week of their birthday!
Saturday August 4th
- Back the Badges @ Uncle Earl’s Bar
- Red Stick Farmers Market
- Yoga in the Sand @ Mango’s Outdoor Volleyball
- Free Brew Tour @ Tin Roof
- Free Margartias for Teachers @ Velvet Cactus
- SweatBox Grand Opening @ SweatBox
Sunday August 5th
- Free First Sunday @ LSU Museum of Art
- Free Margartias for Teachers @ Velvet Cactus
- Sunday Supper: Ninja Warrior Edition @ Flambee Cafe
- Boozie Brunch @ Cane Land
- Free Food Sunday @ The Radio Bar
- Trivia Sunday @ The Londoner