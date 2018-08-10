Weekend Lineup

Louisiana-born, singer-songwriter Marc Broussard and his full band will be live at the L’Auberge Baton Rouge Event Center on Friday, August 10. Son of Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist and former Boogie Kings member, Ted Broussard, Marc Broussard incorporates a mix of funk, blues, R&B, rock, and pop with his distinct Southern roots to create his unique “Bayou Soul” style.

Tickets are $20.

The show is general admission and standing room only. Must be 21 to enter. Doors open at 8p.m. and the show starts at 9p.m.