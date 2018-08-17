Weekend Lineup

Tempt your taste buds with another food truck round-up at the Rowe on August 17 from 6-8pm!

Trucks will be lined up down the Rowe from Barnes & Noble to J Crew.

CONFIRMED FOOD TRUCKS AND MENUS:

Geaux Cuban

Taco de Paco:

MENU

(all items are accompanied by chips and salsa)

Juan – ground sirloin, smoked corn and black bean salsa, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, colby cheese and sour cream.

Miguel – shredded grilled chicken, lime pico de gallo, colby cheese, shredded romaine and Sriracha creme.

Diego – chile braised beef, caramelized onions, cilantro and sweet habanero crème.

Pablo – grilled shrimp, mango pico de gallo, shredded romaine , colby cheese and lime aioli.

Carlos – slow roasted pork carnitas, caramelized onions, cilantro and sweet habanero crème.

Fresco – shaved cauliflower, avocado, corn and black bean pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and lime aioli.

*All of the above cane come in the form of: 2 tacos flour/ 3 tacos corn, burrito, nachos

Mr. RONNIE’S FAMOUS HOT DONUTS

Basel’s Market Food Truck

Rouge-A-Roux’s

Geaux Yo

Layla’s BBQ and Lagniappe

Smashburger

Fete au Fete:

MENU

Crawfish Poutine

Trash Grits

Cajun Cubano

Cochon de Lait PO’BOY

Filthy Fries

Cupcake Allie

Louisiana Lemonade

Live music by After 8 from 6pm-8pm! We’ll see you there!