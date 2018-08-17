Weekend Lineup

It’s finally the weekend! Good thing there are plenty of ways to celebrate.
Friday August 17th
- 12th Annual Fete Rouge @ Renaissance Baton Rouge
- Food Truck Round Up @ Perkins Rowe
- John Morgan @ The Texas Club
- All You Can Eat Wings @ City Pork
- Greek Fest: Baton Rouge @ Martin Wine Cellar
- Helping Heal Little Hearts @ L’Auberge Casino
Saturday August 18th
- Mid City Maker’s Market
- National Rum Day @ Rum House
- 16th Annual “Taste of Tiger Tailgaiting” @ Lamar-Dixon Expo Center
- Farmer’s Market
- Art Melt Exhibition @ The Louisiana State Museum
- The Temptations @ L’Auberge Casino
- Buy one get one free Burritos @ Chipotle
- End of Summer Party @ Bar Louie
- Tent Sale @ The Royal Standard
Sunday August 19th
- Brunching for the Cause
- Boo Milton & Friends All Star Dodgeball Tournament @ BRCC Gym
- Boozie Brunch @ Cane Land
- Trivia Sunday @ The Londoner
- BR Amateur Championship @ BREC Golf
- Tent Sale @ The Royal Standard