Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Weekend Lineup

Interns
9 hours ago

It’s finally the weekend! Good thing there are plenty of ways to celebrate.

Friday August 17th

Saturday August 18th

Sunday August 19th

 

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

#idigbr: drink up!

While other parts of the world are getting their first glimpse of what they call “fall,” here in Louisiana it just keeps getting hotter. And what’s the best way to cool off on a hot day? You guessed it, a cool drink. So grab one...

2 days ago

august

17aug(aug 17)6:00 pm(aug 17)6:00 pmFood Truck Round Up at the Rowe

17aug(aug 17)6:00 pm(aug 17)6:00 pmAll You Can Eat Wings

17aug(aug 17)6:30 pm(aug 17)6:30 pmGreek Fest: Baton Rouge

17aug(aug 17)7:00 pm(aug 17)7:00 pm12th Annual Fête Rouge: Food & Wine Fête

18aug(aug 18)8:00 am(aug 18)8:00 amSummer Tent Sale

Place du Plantier welcomes you home!

Place du Plantier Apartment Homes

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X