Weekend Lineup

Friday August 31st
- CJ Solar with Sweet Tea Trio @ The Texas Club
- Ladies Night @ The Station
- Happy Hour Yoga @ Parish Pilates & Yoga
- Endless Fondue Labor Day Weekend @ The Melting Pot
Saturday September 1st
- GymFit Fest @ Galvez Plaza
- Red Stick Farmers Market
- Big River Paddle Championship @ L’Aburge Casino
- Capital City Seafood Festival @ BR State Fairgrounds
- Endless Fondue Labor Day Weekend @ The Melting Pot
- Harry Potter Extravaganza @ Goodwood Library
- White Party @ Splash Nightclub
Sunday September 2nd
- Free LSU Watch Party @ Dudley DeBosier
- LSU Gameday Party @ The Velvet Cactus
- Bar opens at 8am!
- LSU vs. Miami watch party @ Creole Cabana
- Capital City Seafood Festival @ BR State Fairgrounds
- Cornhole Tournament @ The Legacy
- Free First Sunday @ LSU Museum of Art
- Endless Fondue Labor Day Weekend @ The Melting Pot
Monday September 3rd
- Endless Fondue Labor Day Weekend @ The Melting Pot
- Labor Day Class @ Jazzercize of Baton Rouge
- Happy Hour @ Bin 77
- 2 for 1 Margaritas @ La Carreta
- Trivia Monday @ Rotolo’s
- $5 Moscow Mules @ The Overpass Merchant
