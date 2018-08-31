Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Weekend Lineup

Interns
3 hours ago

No labor, no problems right?

Friday August 31st

Saturday September 1st

Sunday September 2nd

Monday September 3rd

via GIPHY

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Weekend Lineup: Capital City Seafood Festival

Like we needed another excuse to indulge on Louisiana seafood. The first annual Capital City Seafood Festival is a celebration of culture, music and of course, delicious food. Check out the weekend-long live music lineup, amusement park rides and...

1 day ago

Place du Plantier welcomes you home!

Place du Plantier Apartment Homes

august

31aug(aug 31)5:00 pm(aug 31)5:00 pmEndless Fondue Labor Day Weekend

31aug(aug 31)9:30 pmCJ Solar with Sweet Tea Trio

Tickets on sale NOW!

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X