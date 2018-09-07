Weekend Lineup

Bag of Donuts bring their show to the L’Auberge Baton Rouge Event Center on Friday, September 7. This New Orleans party band that taps into the city’s long tradition of costumes and great music. Bag of Donuts refer to their craft as ‘Superpop’, a genre of just the hits from the 60’s through present day ‘suped’ up in a new and exciting way.

Tickets are $10 or free with a mychoice card. The show is general admission and standing room only. Must be 21 to enter. Doors open at 8 p.m.; Show starts at 9 p.m.