Weekend Lineup

Come party for a cause! All of the money goes to Alzheimer’s Services and Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Pub crawl from Merchant, to Ivars, to Zippy’s, to Duvic’s, and back to Merchant for live music.

Prizes for best green attire!

Tin Roof beer specials

Bag piper march

Live music from #RockBand

Tickets: $25 in advance – $35 at the door