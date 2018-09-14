Weekend Lineup

It’s finally the weekend!
Friday September 14th
- Shiver Me Timbers Scavenger Hunt @ The Station
- Clint Black @ L’Auberge Casino
- Halfway to St. Pat’s Day
- Fun Home the musical @ Theatre Baton Rouge
- Boregore + GG Magree & Benda @ Varsity Theatre
Saturday September 15th
- Arts Festival @ Perkins Rowe
- Red Stick Farmers Market
- LSU v Auburn Gameday @ Varsity Theatre
- Louisiana Artists for Puerto Rico @ Baton Rouge Gallery
- Mid City Makers Market
- Fun Home the musical @ Theatre Baton Rouge
Sunday September 16th
- Whethan @ Varsity Theatre
- Arts Festival @ Perkins Rowe
- Fun Home the musical @ Theatre Baton Rouge
- Burn & Brunch @ The Rum House
- Yoga with Dogs Fundraiser @ Camp Bow Wow
- Trivia Sunday @ The Londoner