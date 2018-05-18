Dig Baton Rouge
Weekend Lineup

14 hours ago

Friday

Food Truck Round Up at the Rowe @ Perkins Rowe

Movies & Music on the Lawn @ Baton Rouge Gallery

Saturday

Royal Wedding Viewing Party @ The Londoner

Walk the Rowe for Heart @ Perkins Rowe

One Year Anniversary Party @ Cane Land Distilling Company

The Foyer’s Annual Tent Sale @ The Foyer

Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival @ Riverfront Plaza

The Pink Elephant Antiques Trunk Show @ The Pink Elephant Antiques

St. Elizabeth’s White Ribbon Gala @ L’Auberge Casino

Morgan Wallen @ The Texas Club

Sunday

Sunday Brunch Happy Hour @ Galatoire’s Bistro

Boozie Brunch X Barbosa @ Cane Land Distilling Company

Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival @ Riverfront Plaza

