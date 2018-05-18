Weekend Lineup

Friday
Food Truck Round Up at the Rowe @ Perkins Rowe
Movies & Music on the Lawn @ Baton Rouge Gallery
Saturday
Royal Wedding Viewing Party @ The Londoner
Walk the Rowe for Heart @ Perkins Rowe
One Year Anniversary Party @ Cane Land Distilling Company
The Foyer’s Annual Tent Sale @ The Foyer
Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival @ Riverfront Plaza
The Pink Elephant Antiques Trunk Show @ The Pink Elephant Antiques
St. Elizabeth’s White Ribbon Gala @ L’Auberge Casino
Morgan Wallen @ The Texas Club
Sunday
Sunday Brunch Happy Hour @ Galatoire’s Bistro
Boozie Brunch X Barbosa @ Cane Land Distilling Company
Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival @ Riverfront Plaza