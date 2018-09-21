Weekend Lineup

It’s the weekend. Got plans yet?
Friday September 21st
- Dylan Scott @ The Texas Club
- Ascension Hot Air Ballon Festival @ Lamar-Dixon Expo Center
- Jubilation Hour @ Juban’s Creole Restaurant and Caterer
- Starliot + Trapperman Dale & Red Dot & DJ Logan Garrett @ Varsity Theatre
- Chase Tyler @ Boudreaux and Thibodeaux
- Happy Hour @ Clicks Billards
Saturday September 22nd
- LSU vs. LA Tech @ Tiger Stadium
- Yoga & Bouldering @ Uptown Climbing
- Ride N’ Roll @ BREC Perkins Rd. Community Park
- Guac and Gift Card Giveaway @ The Pink Elephant
- Oktoberfest Kick-off @ Bar Louie
- The Anteeks @ Walk-On’s
Sunday September 23rd
- Brews and Brunch @ Southern Craft Brewing Co.
- Trivia Sunday @ The Londoner
- Little Shop of Horrors @ Theatre Baton Rouge
- Luica Micarelli @ Manship Theatre
- Legends of Rock show @ Lava Cantina
via GIPHY