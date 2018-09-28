Weekend Lineup

Cat Haven welcomes the community to help us continue our success through our 17th annual Cat Tails & Cocktails fundraiser. This wildly good time will take place on Friday, September 28th from 7:00-10:00 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge. Join us to enjoy:

– Live performance by local band Stormy

– Catering and bar tending from the talented staff at Crowne Plaza

– Silent auction featuring 100+ items spanning a variety of interests (beginning online on Wednesday, September 12th)

– Wine pull

– Optional costume attire (Go wild with it!)

– Purrfect company!