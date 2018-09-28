Weekend Lineup

Get out and enjoy the last weekend of September!
Friday
- Cat Tails & Cocktails @ The Crowne Plaza
- Live After 5
- Wine Tasting @ Mid City Craft Wine & Brew
- Jordan Davis @ The Texas Club
- Chase Tyler @ Ringside Bar – Sullivan’s
- Little Shop of Horrors @ Theatre Baton Rouge
Saturday
- Red Stick Farmer’s Market
- Brunch & Burn @ White Star Market
- Coffee on the Porch @ Mid City Studio
- LSU vs. Ole Miss @ Tiger Stadium
- Gameday Specials!
- Movies & Music on the Lawn @ The Baton Rouge Gallery
- Stabbed in the Art @ Perkins Rowe
Sunday
- Baton Rouge Boutique Blowout Sale @ The Crowne Plaza
- Plant Swap @ Baton Rouge Succulent Co.
- World Peace Day @ The State Capitol Grounds
- Little Shop of Horrors @ Theatre Baton Rouge
Image: The Rum House