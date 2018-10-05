Weekend Lineup

You made it to Friday! So much to do, who’s going to fit it all in?
Friday
- Brew at the Zoo @ The Baton Rouge Zoo
- Chase Tyler @ The Texas Club
- LASM’s 33rd Annual Gala: In Motion @ The Louisiana Art & Science Museum
- Family Friday @ Tin Roof
Saturday
- Bloom Festival
- Brunch & Burn @ White Star Market
- Hogtoberfest @ The Overpass Merchant
- Oktoberfest @ Mid City Ballroom
- Bottoms Up 5k @ Tin Roof Brewing Company
- 90’s Bar Crawl
- 12 Stones Tailgate @ Bottle & Tap
Sunday
- Brews & Brunch @ Southern Craft
- Free Food Sunday @ Radio Bar
- First Free Sunday @ The LSU Museum of Art
- Little Shop of Horrors @ Theatre Baton Rouge