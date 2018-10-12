Weekend Lineup

OMG it’s fall and football season in the same weekend! Check out what’s happening.
Friday
- Love, Loss and What I Wore @ Mid City Ballroom
- Easton Corbin @ The Texas Club
- Better Than Ezra @ L’Auberge
- Bluebonnet Swamp Haunted Hike @ BREC Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center
- Live After 5
- Werewolf @ CarnEVIL (13th Gate)
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show @ Manship Theatre
- Brandon Routh @ Creole Cabana
- All You Can Eat Ribs @ City Pork Deli
- Chase Tyler @ Cadillac Cafe
Saturday
- LSU vs. Georgia @ LSU Tiger Stadium
- Brunch & Burn @ White Star Market
- Red Stick Farmer’s Market
- Parish County Line @ Walk-On’s Burbank
- Love, Loss & What I Wore @ Mid City Ballroom
- Corn Maze @ LSU Botanical Gardens
- Soulful Expressions @ Pop Shop Records
- Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser @ Bar Louie
Sunday
- Real School Rocks @ Flambée Cafe
- 10/31 Consortium Halloween Costume Giveaway
- Love, Loss and What I Wore @ Mid City Ballroom
- Trivia @ The Londoner
- Tamia @ The Varsity Theatre