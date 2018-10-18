Weekend Lineup

It’s finally the weekend, get out and celebrate!
Friday October 19
- Live After Five
- Ghostly Gala 2018 @ Crowne Plaza Executive Center
- The Givers @ Hartley/Vey
- Green Up Red Stick @ Main Library at Goodward
- Meet and Greet with Reaux @ The Station
- Jon Langston with Austin Burque @ The Texas Club
- All You Can Eat Wings @ City Pork
- Cherub + Maddy O’Neal @ Varsity Theatre
- The Rocky Horror Show @ Theatre Baton Rouge
- Cypress Row @ Creole Cabana
- The Anteeks @ Lava Cantina
Saturday October 2o
- LSU Football vs. Mississippi State @ Tiger Stadium
- LSU Game Day deals @ The Velvet Cactus
- Game Day feat Neutral Snap @ Walk-On’s
- Mystery at the Masquerade @ Woman’s Club
- The Rocky Horror Show @ Theatre Baton Rouge
- Evolve Studio @ White Star Market
Sunday October 21
- 4th Annual Cap City Beer Fest @ 4th St and Spanish Town Rd
- Barks N Brunch @ The Londoner
- Sunday in the Park Concert @ Shaw Center Plaza
- Fall Fest @ The Pearl at Jamestown
- Saints vs. Baltimore watch party @ Creole Cabana
- Sunday Game Day @ Bar Louie
