Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Weekend Lineup

Interns
6 mins ago

It’s finally the weekend, get out and celebrate!

Friday October 19

Saturday October 2o

Sunday October 21

via GIPHY

 

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Weekend Lineup: Cap City Beer Fest

BEER AND PUPPIES. Cap City Beer Fest is a pet-friendly beer festival happening this Sunday downtown. Not only is the entire festival open to pets, but part of the ticket sales benefit Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge. General Admission...

2 hours ago

Coming Soon…

Dead Poet: Beer, Cocktails, Music

october

18oct(oct 18)11:00 am(oct 18)11:00 amTravel Channel's Food Paradise filming

18oct(oct 18)7:00 pm(oct 18)7:00 pmThursday Trivia at Bullfish Bar + Kitchen

18oct(oct 18)7:30 pmRodney Atkins and Parish County Line

18oct(oct 18)7:30 pm(oct 18)7:30 pmThursday Trivia at George's

18oct(oct 18)8:00 pm(oct 18)8:00 pmThe Rocky Horror Show at Theatre Baton Rouge

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X