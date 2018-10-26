Weekend Lineup

This weekend is the end of Burger & Beer Week 2018! Don’t forget to tag your pictures with #EatBR to donate $2 to the Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge
Friday October 26th
- Zombie Pub Crawl @ Downtown BR
- Spook N Rowe @ Perkins Rowe
- Live After Five Fall 2018
- Spank the Monkey Live @ The Cabana Bar
- Halloween Bash @ Huey’s Bar
- The Rocky Horror Show @ Theatre Baton Rouge
- Ladies Night @ The Station Sports Bar & Grill
Saturday October 27th
- The FINAL day of Burger and Beer Week!
- Resurrection on Bennington @ The Station
- 38th Annual Halloween Bash @ The Texas Club
- Penthouse Club Halloween Party @ Penthouse Club
- The Molly Ringwalds @ L’Auberge Casino
- Night Maze and Bonfire @ Botanic Gardens
- Red Stick Farmers Market
- The Pink Elephant Trunk Sale @ The Pink Elephant Antiques
- 18th Annual Attics Treasures and Collectibles Event @ Main Library at Goodwood
Sunday October 28th
- Free Barre 3 Pop-Up Class and Ice Tie-Dye Workshop @ BR Succulent Co.
- Burn & Brunch @ The Rum House
- Sunday in the Park Concert @ Shaw Center Plaza
- 90s Day Party @ Bar Louie
- Pop-Up Farmer’s Market @ Alexander’s Highland Market
- Boos and Mews: A French Fried Feline Fundraiser @ Flambee Cafe
- Trivia Sunday @ The Londoner
