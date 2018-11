Weekend Lineup

Don’t miss the 13th Annual North Gate Fest outside the North Gates of LSU. Enjoy live music from the Abita Main Stage featuring The Real School of Music, WILD EYES (nationally touring), Retrofit and two bands from New Orleans Motel Radio and Ms Mojo. Browse through our Artist Row where over 20 original and local artist will be selling one of a kind pieces. Grab a brew and a bite and sit by our NGF Singer Songwriter Stage with 8 talented musicians performing throughout the evening. Baton Rouge institutions Louie’s Cafe and Chimes will be serving up cajun favorites throughout the night.