Weekend Lineup

Friday November 9th
- Pride Night @ Huey’s Bar
- Brandon Routh Live @ Creole Cabana
- 81st Annual Block and Bridle Rodeo @ LSU John M Parker Coliseum
- Ms. Trailer Trash @ George’s Place
- Exquisite Fashions @ Deep South Flea Market
- A.O.R. @ Phil Brady’s Bar
Saturday November 10th
- Baton Rouge Arts Market 20th Anniversary
- Wild Day at the Rowe @ Perkins Rowe
- Wine Walk at the Mound @ BREC’s Magnolia Mound
- Louisiana Book Festival
- B3 Pop-Up @ BR Succulent Co.
- LSU Watch Party @ The Station
Sunday November 11th
- Acoustic Brunch @ White Star Market
- LSU Gospel Choir Gospel Night @ Shiloh Baptist Church
- Sunday Brunch @ Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
- Blaze presented by Films at Manship @ Manship Theatre
- Care Package Drive @ Mooyah
