Weekend Lineup

Friday November 16th
- White Night Light 2018 @ Mid City Merchants
- Blueprint Live @ Creole Cabana
- White Light Night @ Circa 1857
- Michael Ray @ The Texas Club
- All You Can Eat Wings @ City Pork Deli & Charcuterie
- The Anteeks @ Lava Cantina Perkins Rowe
Saturday November 17th
- LSU Football vs Rice @ Tiger Stadium
- LSU v Rice Watch Party @ Varsity Theatre
- Birds and Beyond Paddle @ BREC’s Highland Rd Community Park
- Yoga Rouge @ White Star Market
- Red Stick Farmers Market
- Girls on the Run 5K @ Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Sunday November 18th
- Acoustic Brunch @ White Star Market
- Brews & Brunch @ Southern Craft Brewing Co.
- Saints v Eagles Watch Party @ Varsity Theatre
- LSU Opera Presents: Trouble in Tahini @ Shave Theater
- Trivia Sunday @ The Londoner
