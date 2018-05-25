Weekend Lineup

GymFit Fest is the first Cirque and Movement Festival, happening in downtown Baton Rouge! They will have many amazing things going on from Ninja Warrior Obstacle Races, Cirque/Circus Performances, Parlous Competitions, Live Music, Ninja Snowballs/Adult Beverages, and so much more! This event is free to the public, for more information visit their website at gymfitfest.com.