Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Weekend Lineup

Interns
7 hours ago

Happy Memorial Day weekend! Kick off the long weekend with some of these awesome events happening around town. And, if you’re staying in BR for Memorial Day, check out 5 things to do for Memorial Day in BR!

Friday

Jambalaya Festival @ Gonzales Civic Center
Kendra Gives Back: Baton Rouge @ Kendra Scott
City Pork Smoke Out @ City Pork Deli & Charcuterie
Theory of a Deadman @ Varsity Theatre

Saturday

Jambalaya Festival @ Gonzales Civic Center
Planetarium Family Hour & Stargazing @ Louisiana Art and Science Museum
Atomic Pop Shop Goodbye Bash @ Atomic Pop Shop
Rise and Shine with Corgs @ BREC’s Burbank Dog Park

Sunday

$10 Bottomless Mimosas & $5 Bloody Mary’s @ Galatoire’s Bistro
Crawfish Boil #2! @ The Vineyard
Trivia Sunday @ The Londoner

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Things to do: Thursday

Get ready for this long weekend a day early! Check out some of these fun things going on around town today! Kids Night @ Curbside Mid City Craft Free Thursday Tasting @ Mid City Craft Wine & Brew Food Truck Round-Up Round the Patio @...

1 day ago

It’s shucking time!

Baton Rouge Oyster Festival

may

24may(may 24)1:00 pm26(may 26)1:00 pmJambalaya Festival

25may(may 25)3:00 pm(may 25)3:00 pmGymFit Fest

25may(may 25)6:00 pm(may 25)6:00 pmKendra Gives Back: Baton Rouge

25may(may 25)6:00 pm(may 25)6:00 pmCity Pork Smoke Out

25may(may 25)7:00 pm(may 25)7:00 pmTheory of a Deadman

Text “DIGBR” to 99000

Geaux Clean Car Wash

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X