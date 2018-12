Inspired by Jimmy Fallon and Spike’s Lip Sync Battle with LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen, Lip Sync BR benefiting American Cancer Society is a live lip sync tournament style competition featuring eight teams of local Baton Rouge celebs who will “belt out” their favorite songs in three rounds mic-to-mic. The team that raises the most through online fundraising, ticket sales, and votes on event night will be guaranteed a spot in the Finals and earn the chance to be crowned the LIP SYNC CHAMPION! Our goal: Have fun and raise funds to support the American Cancer Society’s Mission to free the world from cancer. All proceeds will benefit American Cancer Society. Come out and watch the fun!