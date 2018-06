Weekend Lineup

Join Yoglates 2 South and Mockler Beverage Company for Yoga on the Lawn 2018 at Lipsey’s! All proceeds benefit Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.

Come for an exciting and relaxing yoga class, food bites by Ruffino’s, ice cream by Red River Bank, beer from Mockler Beverage Comany and more!

Early bird tickets are $30 (ends 4/23/2018), regular tickets are $40 prior to the event and $50 at the door. A limited number of VIP spots are available for $100. You can also sign up 10 of your friends or family as a team and showcase your spirit! Special perks for VIP tickets and teams!

Presenting sponsors: Turner Industries & GMFS

**BRING YOUR OWN MAT**