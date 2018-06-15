Weekend Lineup

You deserve a round of applause… because you made it to the weekend! Get out and celebrate!
Friday June 15th
- Mamma Mia
- The Mixed Nuts @ L’Auberge Casino
- Lonestar @ The Texas Club
- The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe Improv Comedy Night
Saturday June 16th
- Red Stick Farmers Market
- Baton Rouge Pride Fest
- Food Truck Round-Up
- Mamma Mia
- Matinee and evening performance
- Reel Time: A Group Show
- The Mini Makers Market
- Free Brew Tour @ Tin Roof
Sunday June 17th
- Boozie Brunch
- $10 Bottomless Mimosas and $5 Bloody Marys @ Galatoire’s Bistro
- Mamma Mia
- You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown
- The FINAL performance!