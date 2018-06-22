Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Weekend Lineup

DIG Staff
19 hours ago

Congrats, you made it to the weekend! Get out there and check out some of the fun things happening around town the next few days.

Friday
Theatre BR presents Mamma Mia 
The Art Stroll @ The Royal Standard
Yoga @ the LSU Lakes
Hot Summer Nights, Cool Jazz @ LSU School of Music
GlowRage Paint Party @ The Texas Club
Naked Sushi @ The Penthouse Club

Saturday
Red Stick Farmer’s Market
Summer Kickoff Party @ The Radio Bar
Free Brewery Tour @ Tin Roof
Theatre BR presents Mamma Mia
Swamp Dog Day @ BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center

Sunday
Boozie Brunch @ Cane Land Distilling Company
$5 bottomless mimosa Brunch @ The Londoner
Theatre BR presents Mamma Mia
$10 Bottomless Mimosas & $5 Bloody Mary’s @ Galatoire’s Bistro
Matt Johnson @ Curbside

