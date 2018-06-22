Weekend Lineup

June 22nd-23rd

The Louisiana Peach festival brings is celebrating nearly 70 years in Ruston. The family-oriented festival is put on by the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, and is held each year the fourth weekend of June. There will be great food, live music and much much more. Admission is $10 on Friday from 5-10 PM and all day Saturday. Children 8 years and under get in free.