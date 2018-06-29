Dig Baton Rouge
Weekend Lineup

14 hours ago

It’s [Fri]nally the weekend!! Here’s what’s going on around town!

Friday
En Vogue: A Night of Iconic Fashion @ Manship Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts
Movies at Main – Moana @ Main Library at Goodwood
Robert Earl Keen Concert @ Varsity Theatre
Happy Hour @ Hayride Scandal
Happy Hour @ Kona Grill
Happy Hour @ Jubans

Saturday
Red Stick Farmers Market @ Downtown
Baton Rouge Oyster Festival @ Downtown
Free Brew Tour @ Tin Roof Brewery
Rum House Summer Kick Off Party @ The Rum House
Wayne Toups @ L’Auberge Hotel & Casino
Movies & Music on the Lawn: Sherlock Jr. & Antler Chandelier @ Baton Rouge Gallery

Sunday
$10 Bottomless Mimosas & $5 Bloody Mary’s @ Galatoire’s Bistro
Free First Sunday @ LSU Museum of Art
Huhu’s Party @ Cane Land Distilling Company

