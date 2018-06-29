Weekend Lineup

Robert recently completed a series of sold out shows with Willie Nelson and an acoustic tour with Lyle Lovett. Robert is kicking off his national tour this June.

This year, Rolling Stone hailed Robert as a “Country and Americana Cult Hero.” His songs have been recorded by artists including: George Strait, Lyle Lovett, Nanci Griffith, Joe Ely, Montgomery Gentry, Dixie Chicks, The Highwaymen, Gillian Welch, Todd Snider and Shawn Colvin.