Weekend Lineup

As if one day off wasn’t enough, here’s two more! If you’re not too sunburned or tired from the 4th festivities, here are a few fun events you can attend this weekend
Friday July 6th
- Bud’s Broiler Grand Opening
- Gretchen Wilson @ The Texas Club
- Chilero Tasting @ Bin Q Liquor
- July Birthday Bash @ Splash Nightclub
Saturday July 7th
- Red Stick Farmer’s Market
- Uber Froot Release Party @ Tin Roof
- The Big Chill @ West Feliciana Sports Park
- Baton Rouge Arts Market @ Corner of 5th and Main
- UFC 226 @ TJ Ribs
Sunday July 8th
- Brunch @ Mason’s Grill
- Yoga Noir Project: Paint and Pose @ Winter Dance Company
- Free WERQ Fitness Class @ Southside YMCA
- Boozie Brunch @ Cane Land Distillery
- Trivia Sunday @ The Londoner