Weekend Lineup: Forum 35’s Art Melt

In its 15th year, Forum 35’s Art Melt gives local artists a chance to feature their talents through fine art, music and performing arts.

The free exhibit will open at the Capitol Park Museum on Saturday, July 21 at 4 p.m. and will be open to the public for six weeks. Although, Forum 35 is hosting their exclusive preview party Friday, July 20, where guests can browse and buy art before the official opening. The preview party will have live music, food and an open bar, visit the Forum 35 website to purchase your tickets.