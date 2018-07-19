Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Arts & Culture

Weekend Lineup: Forum 35’s Art Melt

DIG Staff DIG Staff
19 hours ago

In its 15th year, Forum 35’s Art Melt gives local artists a chance to feature their talents through fine art, music and performing arts.

The free exhibit will open at the Capitol Park Museum on Saturday, July 21 at 4 p.m. and will be open to the public for six weeks. Although, Forum 35 is hosting their exclusive preview party Friday, July 20, where guests can browse and buy art before the official opening. The preview party will have live music, food and an open bar, visit the Forum 35 website to purchase your tickets.

Comments

You may also like

Arts & Culture

Feast for the Eyes at LASM this summer

This summer is all about FOOD at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s newest exhibit. Follow a food photography journey with new exhibits like “Feast for the Eyes: The Story of Food in Photography” and “Capitol City...

1 month ago

july

20jul(jul 20)11:00 am(jul 20)11:00 amJuly Beer of Month

20jul(jul 20)6:00 pm(jul 20)6:00 pmAll You Can Eat Wings

20jul(jul 20)7:00 pm(jul 20)7:00 pmJeans and Stilettos: You choose your colors!

20jul(jul 20)7:00 pm(jul 20)7:00 pmArt Melt 2018

21jul(jul 21)8:00 am(jul 21)8:00 amSaturday Red Stick Farmers Market

SATISFY YOUR THAI CRAVING!

Thai Kitchen (we cater)

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X