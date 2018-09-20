Weekend Lineup: Ascension Parish Hot Air Balloon Festival

The Hot Air Balloon Festival returns to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center this weekend! The two-day festival features live music, carnival rides, firework shows and of course, plenty of hot air balloon activities.

So can you actually ride in a hot air balloon? Well, technically yes! Guests can ascend in a tethered hot air balloon during the afternoons and at 7 pm each day there will be the Balloon Glow, where pilots inflate their balloons with a fire underneath (perfect photo opp!).

The festival starts at 4 pm on Friday and goes until 11 pm on Saturday, admission is $6. Check out the full list of events and music lineup at The Louisiana Weekend!

Image: Facebook/Gonzales, Louisiana; Information