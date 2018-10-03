Weekend Lineup: Bloom Festival

No, it’s not a garden festival.
Bloom Fest is all about the blossoming music scene. It celebrates culture, art & music by featuring local DJ’s, rappers and other artists. Check out headliners like Big Freedia, Neutral Snap and Madegroceries while also seeing some new local acts as well.
Bloom Festival is Saturday, October 6th on River Rd. downtown at the Galvez Plaza. Tickets range from $10-15.
