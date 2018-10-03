Weekend Lineup: Bloom Festival

The Rum House and JDRF would like to invite you to join us for a lively night of philanthropic fun on Wednesday, October 3 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. We will be rocking out on the patio at the Rum House with musical guest, Michael Brandt. A portion of the proceeds will benefit JDRF in the fight to cure Type 1 Diabetes.

One adult ticket includes; access to VIP Rock the Cure event on the patio, live music by Micahel Brandt, dinner buffet and one Rum Punch, Sangria OR House Margarita (21yrs +).

One childs ticket (ages 12 and under) includes; access to VIP Rock the Cure event on the patio, live music by Micahel Brandt, dinner buffet and one soft drink.

Buffet Offerings:

Salsa and Avocado Mango Dip & Chips

Spinach Sweet Potato Salad

Fried Mahi Fingers and Meat Pies

Jerk Roasted Chicken Thighs with Honey- Ginger Glaze

Red Curry Shrimp “Rundown” Coconut Mango Rice

Black Beans

Fried Plantains

Key Lime Sugar Cookies & Coconut Brownies