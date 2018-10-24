Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Weekend Lineup: BR Halloween Festival

Each Halloween, 10/31 Consortium throws their annual Fifolet Halloween Festival. The 12-day festival goes through this weekend with great community events you won’t want to miss.

Zombie Pub Crawl: Bar hop downtown and enjoy specialty Halloween inspired drinks. All in full zombie makeup and costumes!

Baton Rouge Halloween Parade: The Halloween Parade runs through downtown and includes spots specifically for kids and adults. Catch throws and candy from over 1,000 parade participants.

Resurrection III: The perfect time to show off that costume you’ve been working so hard on! Celebrate The Station’s  30th anniversary with free entry to the biggest Halloween party in town.

Royalty Brunch: Finish off your weekend with Sunday brunch at Crowne Plaza. Royalty Brunch crowns winners with the best costumes from the Baton Rouge Halloween Parade.

 

