Dig Baton Rouge
Weekend Lineup: Cap City Beer Fest

26 mins ago

BEER AND PUPPIES.

Cap City Beer Fest is a pet-friendly beer festival happening this Sunday downtown. Not only is the entire festival open to pets, but part of the ticket sales benefit Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge. General Admission tickets are only $40 for unlimited beer samples and you can purchase them online through Sunday morning.

Not a beer drinker? Can’t make it to the festival this weekend? You can still donate to CAA online HERE. Or, tag #EatBR in your Instagram pics next week during Burger & Beer Week, we’ll donate $2 to CAA for each post!

Comments

