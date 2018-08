Like we needed another excuse to indulge on Louisiana seafood.

The first annual Capital City Seafood Festival is a celebration of culture, music and of course, delicious food. Check out the weekend-long live music lineup, amusement park rides and food vendors on the official Facebook page.

The festival will take place September 1-2 at the BR Fairground on Airline Hwy. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the gate. Kids get in free.