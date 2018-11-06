Weekend Lineup: Dining In The Dark

This gala is exactly what the end of your week is missing. Lighthouse Louisiana helps to empower those who live with disabilities. They work to help people who are visually impaired, deaf or hard-of-hearing, and so much more.

Enjoy food, fun, and live music by The Michael Foster Project. You can also try unique cocktails and a chef tasting station with optional blindfolding! Dress in your favorite cocktail chic and grab your friends, because this will be a night you won’t forget. There will even be a photo booth and an interactive Dark Room experience!

This event will take place Thursday, November 8th from 7-10 p.m. at The Estuary at The Water Campus. The address is 1110 S. River Road. Valet parking is available. Tickets can be purchased for $100 with sponsorships starting at $500. Contact Michelle Hebert with any questions at [email protected]

Check out their Facebook event page for more info. Purchase your tickets here!