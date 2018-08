This Friday, The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society is hosting the 12th Annual Food & Wine Fête at The Renaissance Hotel. Get your tickets to taste dishes from over 40 of Louisiana’s best chefs and taste OVER 200 WINES. Yes, 200 wines. Plus, there are tons of giveaways and a silent auction.

Fête Rouge is August 17 from 7-10 pm, secure your tickets now before the event sells out!