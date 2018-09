What did the pirate say when his wooden leg got stuck in the freezer?

Shiver me timbers!

10/31 Consortium is getting a jump start on Halloween with this year’s Pirate Scavenger Hunt. Teams of 4 or more can compete in a citywide scavenger hunt where you drive around town looking for clues, post your pictures to social media and of course, drink!

The event is FREE (bottles of rum not included) and you can register your team here. The scavenger hunt starts at 7:30 on Friday, September 14th at The Station.