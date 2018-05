Join us for A Wild Day at the Rowe on Saturday, May 12 with Friends of the Baton Rouge Zoo!

This will be a family-friendly event you don’t want to miss!! There will be ambassador animals from the zoo, interactive children’s activities, live music by DJ Bob, and more!

Participating partners:

Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts-Baton Rouge/LSU

Cupcake Allie

Louisiana Lemonade

Baton Rouge Moms