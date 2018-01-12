Weekend Live Music Lineup

Check out all the best live music that BR has to offer this weekend (Jan. 12-14)!
Jan. 12 – Parish County Line @ The Texas Club
Jan. 12 – Bag of Donuts @ L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
Jan. 12 – The Topcats @ L’Auberge Edge Bar
Jan. 12 – The Eli Young Band @ The Varsity
Jan. 12 – The Chris LeBlanc Band @ Time Out Lounge
Jan. 12 – Bring It On Lip Sync Battle @ Splash Nightclub
Jan. 13 – The Lost Bayou Ramblers @ The Louisiana Street Food Festival (Downtown)
Jan. 13 – The Wailers + Common Kings @ The Varsity
Jan. 13 – The Zipties @ L’Auberge Edge Bar
Jan. 13 – Dubya, Alabaster Stag & Hydra Plane @ Spanish Moon
Jan. 14 – Karaoke @ L’Auberge Edge Bar
