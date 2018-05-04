Dig Baton Rouge
LSU Baseball Weekend Preview: Pitching matchups, injury updates & the bubble

James Moran James Moran
2 mins ago

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

 

With three weeks left to go in the regular season, LSU finds itself in a position it hasn’t been in since 2011: the bubble.

LSU (26-19, 10-11 Southeastern Conference) begins a pivotal eight-game homestand with a series against SEC West-leading Arkansas (32-13, 13-8 SEC) at Alex Box Stadium on Friday night.

Losing six of the previous eight has left the Tigers in the precarious position of needing wins to secure their place in both the SEC and NCAA tournaments. LSU coach Paul Mainieri has been up front with his team that they’re playing for their postseason lives from here on out.

James Moran

James Moran

Associate Editor, Tiger Rag

