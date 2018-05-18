LSU Baseball Weekend Preview: The Road to Auburn

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

The questions have been the same before every Southeastern Conference road trip, particularly as the losses mounted during a particularly rough stretch late last month.

It’s the answers that’ve changed as LSU prepared to embark on a trip to Auburn that’ll go a long way toward determining if there will be a trip to an NCAA Regional in their future.

Gone are the platitudes about improving play away from the friendly confines of Alex Box Stadium or hand-waving LSU’s 3-13 record away from home as the product of a small sample size. This time, the sense of urgency was palpable.