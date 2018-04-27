Weekend Roundup

Another month has come and gone! So as we prepare for those hot, sunny summer days let’s enjoy the last weekend of April! Check out all of the things going on in capital city this weekend:
Friday:
- Weekend One of Jazz Fest
- Joe Nichols @ Texas Club
- Chris Leblanc Band – Free Show @ Lava Cantina Perkins Rowe
- Zayoe + Clint Smiley + Yung Harvey + Dru Banx @ Varsity Theatre
Saturday:
- Free Yogalates @ Yogalates ii South
- Complimentary Regymen Fitness Pop-Up Class @ lululemon Baton Rouge
- Wine on the River
- Free Brewery Tour @ Tin Roof
- Weekend One of Jazz Fest
Sunday: