Weekend Update: Tigers burst the bubble

2 mins ago

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

 

AJ Labas wasn’t going to stay the midweek starter forever.

The freshman took the ball each week, regaining the arm strength he’d lost to back surgery along the way, knowing that LSU would call his number for a critical start sometime down the line.

That moment came Sunday in a rubber match LSU had to have against the most fearsome lineup in the Southeastern Conference on a pristine afternoon for offense.

Labas delivered with six stellar innings of one-run ball and LSU ceased control with four runs in the fifth inning. Arkansas made a charge with four runs of its own in the seventh inning, but a resilient appearance from Matt Beck went the final three innings to help LSU hold on for a 7-5 win and clinch the series at Alex Box Stadium.

