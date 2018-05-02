Welcome, Bud!

Your favorite New Orleans burger comes to town

Anyone who loves New Orleans and hamburgers, loves Bud’s Broiler. For those of you who crave Bud’s, but don’t fancy a drive to NOLA, your prayers have been answered. This famous charcoal-broiler burger staple of the Big Easy is coming to Baton Rouge.

The original Bud’s Broiler opened in 1952 off the corner of Airline Highway and Cleary. Mr. Alfred “Bud” Saunders started with a simple menu and was one of the first restaurants to make you pay at the time of ordering. Bud also created the original recipe for the “Hickory Smoke Sauce,” which is the same recipe that is used today. Not only are the burgers and sauce consistent at every location, so is the décor. They offer wooden tables and benches and encourage guests to carve their names into them. While other locations have been covered in this graffiti, the Baton Rouge restaurant still waits to be christened.

So what makes a Bud’s Broiler burger special? If you ask sole owner Shannon McGuire, the answer is simple.

“It’s unique—charbroiled with toasted buns and made to order. Just as you like it!”

McGuire says that dining at Bud’s when she was a child with her grandfather created many fond memories. Since then, she’s dreamed of owning a Bud’s location. That dream was made a reality in 2009, when she purchased the boarded-up City Park location and reopened it. After that, the next question came from LSU students and NOLA residents who relocated to Baton Rouge after Katrina, “When are you going to open a Bud’s in BR?”

Bud’s is slated to open May 12 at 4343 Nicholson Drive in the building that formerly housed Rotolo’s Pizzeria, and most recently, The Dive Bar. Those familiar with Bud’s Broiler will surely be waiting on those doors to open to get a taste of something they already love. Everyone new to Bud’s will have to check the menu and determine which number will be their Bud’s burger. Each of the six burgers is dressed differently and you may just have to discover your favorite by testing them all. Are you a #2 or a #6? This is important research.

For those who aren’t into burgers, (I mean what kind of person are you?) the menu holds other options as well. From hotdogs, grilled chicken and crab cake sandwiches, to chili cheese fries and milkshakes, you’re bound to find something to enjoy.

“I would recommend, if it is your first time to Bud’s, to see what type of sandwich you like and find out your number—with or without onions? We are famous for our hickory smoke sauce. Try it. You will like it!” said McGuire.

Illustration by Sarah Amacker