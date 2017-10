Jeremiah Ariaz is a Photography Professor at LSU and continues to make art both locally and throughout the American West.

Originally from Kansas, Jeremiah moved to Baton Rouge approximately 11 years ago. At his home on Lovers Lane, he often hosts social gatherings and outdoor concerts, which bring together friends within the community.

Elements of his western heritage and a passion for photography permeate throughout the home, in which he resides with his dog, Hank.