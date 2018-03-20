Dig Baton Rouge
What do you think about the BREC Zoo relocation?

DIG Staff DIG Staff
5 hours ago

Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome and surrounding area mayors met this morning to discuss zoo relocation plans.

The 2 year old conversation is finally coming to a close. During this morning’s press conference, area mayors defended whether or not they believe that the BREC zoo should be moved. Broome said that while BREC wants to move the zoo to Airline Hwy., she believes that North Baton Rouge would potentially see a $30 million loss and lose the major drive of economic development in the Baker/Central area. Although, if the zoo is kept in it’s current location, it is in need of major improvements. To watch the full press conference, click here.

Vote on BREC Zoo relocation will take place Thursday, March 22nd.

Image: Twitter/Baton Rouge Zoo

