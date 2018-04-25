Dig Baton Rouge
Opinion

What new animal would you like to see at the Baton Rouge Zoo? 

DIG Staff DIG Staff
4 hours ago

City officials exploring options to donate a new animal to the Baton Rouge Zoo.

After a unanimous vote to keep the zoo in North Baton Rouge, Baker officials are considering options to donate a new animal to the Baton Rouge Zoo. Baker and zoo officials are exploring the possibilities and looking to the community for support.  City Councilman Pete Heine said that the biggest cost associated with a new animal, is the habitat, not the actual animal itself. Visit The Advocate to read more.

What new animal would you like to see at the Baton Rouge Zoo? Tell us in the comments 👇🏼

Comments

