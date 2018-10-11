What to expect for LSU’s weekend game against No. 2 Georgia

By Tyler Nunez | Tiger Rag

LSU coach Ed Orgeron hasn’t been pleased with LSU’s defensive front for weeks now, and his worries proved reasonable in the Tigers’ 27-19 loss to Florida last week.

LSU didn’t record a sack on Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks, and they tallied just two tackles for loss against the Gators all game. In addition, the Gators put up 212 rushing yards against LSU, even when the Tigers knew the run was coming.

Simply said, that’s just not going to cut it as LSU is in the midst of its toughest four-game stretch on the schedule. And it’s definitely not going to cut it against No. 2 Georgia this weekend.

Image: Tiger Rag