Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Sports

What to expect for LSU’s weekend game against No. 2 Georgia

Tyler Nunez
40 mins ago

By Tyler Nunez | Tiger Rag 

 

LSU coach Ed Orgeron hasn’t been pleased with LSU’s defensive front for weeks now, and his worries proved reasonable in the Tigers’ 27-19 loss to Florida last week.

LSU didn’t record a sack on Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks, and they tallied just two tackles for loss against the Gators all game. In addition, the Gators put up 212 rushing yards against LSU, even when the Tigers knew the run was coming.

Simply said, that’s just not going to cut it as LSU is in the midst of its toughest four-game stretch on the schedule. And it’s definitely not going to cut it against No. 2 Georgia this weekend.

Read More and Comment

Image: Tiger Rag

 

Tyler Nunez

View all posts

You may also like

Tickets on sale NOW!

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

october

11oct(oct 11)5:00 pm(oct 11)5:00 pmLSU: Crush Your Coding Interview Workshop by Facebook

11oct(oct 11)7:00 pm(oct 11)7:00 pmThursday Trivia at Bullfish Bar + Kitchen

11oct(oct 11)7:30 pm(oct 11)7:30 pmThursday Trivia at George's

12oct(oct 12)7:30 pm(oct 12)7:30 pmBetter Than Ezra & Corey Smith

12oct(oct 12)9:00 pmEaston Corbin

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X