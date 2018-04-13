Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Sports

What’s all the buzz about last night’s baseball practice?

DIG Staff DIG Staff
14 hours ago

I’d say this practice gets a B+.

Thursday night’s LSU Baseball practice was cut a little short after a major bee swam invaded Alex Box Stadium. Bee Keeper Bart Gremilion was quick to the scene to remove the bees safely, and no bees are expected to stick around for tonight’s game against Tennessee.

Video: WBRZ

Comments

You may also like

Enjoy a dog park today!

BREC Dog Parks

april

14apr(apr 14)9:00 am(apr 14)9:00 amThe Color Run 5K

14apr(apr 14)9:00 am(apr 14)9:00 amTent and Boat Show

14apr(apr 14)10:00 am(apr 14)10:00 amYappy Hour-Hosted by St. Francis Helping Hands

14apr(apr 14)12:00 pm15(apr 15)12:00 pmBaton Rouge Blues Festival

14apr(apr 14)12:00 pm(apr 14)12:00 pmMid City Makers Market

Have a BALL!

Companion Animal Alliance

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X