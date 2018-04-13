What’s all the buzz about last night’s baseball practice?

I’d say this practice gets a B+.
Thursday night’s LSU Baseball practice was cut a little short after a major bee swam invaded Alex Box Stadium. Bee Keeper Bart Gremilion was quick to the scene to remove the bees safely, and no bees are expected to stick around for tonight’s game against Tennessee.
Alex Box Stadium was BUZZIN tonight. Head Coach Paul Mainieri not a fan.
Catch that story tonight at 10:25 on @WBRZ #HoneyBees @LSUbaseball pic.twitter.com/jMOe0gcqoC
— Mike Gaither (@MikeGaitherTV) April 13, 2018
Video: WBRZ