What’s new at this year’s White Light Night

White Light Night is the best night of the year to explore Government Street and all it has to offer, and this year the event is this Friday, Nov. 22 at 6 pm. Businesses along the street will open their doors to host local artists and musicians. The eating options are plentiful, so lots of folks have their go-to spots. Even still, to me, the most exciting part of White Light Night is that each year, new spots on the route have their debut. It’s also a great time to hit some new spots you may not have checked out yet. Here are some fun new businesses celebrating their first White Light Night.

Over at the end of the route, The Electric Depot is shaping up. Recently, City Roots coffee opened its doors and Sweet Society seems to be getting very close. Grab a coffee before your adventure and check out the progress at 1509 Government Street.

MJs has been doing some heavy renovation in the former Tiger Deauxnuts space at 5162 Government St., and they plan to open on Friday. MJs specializes in plant based cafe-style foods, and we’re looking forward to what they’ll do in a bigger, fresh new space.

Next door to MJs, Government Street is soon to get a daiquiri bar. Lemoine’s Mid-City Daiquiri isn’t fully open yet, but you’ll be able to check out the space on Friday.

The newest stall in White Star Market is opening its counter on Friday. Empanola sells sweet and savory empanadas and soups. They have traditional flavors like ham and cheese and some out of the box options like a gumbo empanada. For your sweet tooth, there’s banana nutella and an apple danish. It looks like the menu may rotate a lot and include daily specials. We’ll find out on Friday!

Pelican to Mars, Mid-City’s soon to be bar, will be hosting a pop-up bar at their property, so it’s a great chance to a glimpse at their space.

Have a ball exploring this ever evolving Mid City corridor Friday from 6-10 pm. You can find a map and more info here. Support your local artists, eat well, walk safely!