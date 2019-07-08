What’s New: this month in Perkins Rowe

Rouj Creole

Rouj Creole has opened its doors in the space formerly occupied by Applebee’s. The restaurant is City Group Hospitality’s third venture, following City Slice and City Pork. The menu features creole cuisine with Spanish, Italian, West African and Caribbean influences.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen, across from Cinemark, is offering take and bake pizzas. You can now stop by the restaurant and pick up your favorite pizza, freshly made, and bake it at home on your own time.

Tunes & Trucks

Perkins Rowe is hosting its monthly mini food truck roundup, Tunes & Trucks on July 26. The event will take place on The Green by Sur la Table from 6-9 pm and will feature Honey Dew Sips and Savory, That’s a Wrap, The Big Cheezy, Taco de Paco and music by Brandon Taylor. The event is free to the public.

JINYA Ramen Bar

ICYMI: JINYA Ramen Bar is now open, directly next to Cinemark. The new restaurant has become increasingly popular, seeing large lunch and dinner crowds. You can read about our dinner experience here, and you can find the menu here.