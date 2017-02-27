Food website Delish set out to find the best breakfast spots in each of the 50 states. Using Foursquare, an app that helps users find places they’ll enjoy like restaurants and bars, Delish was able to tell us some of the best places to eat the most important meal of the day.

Louisiana’s pick?

Surrey’s Café and Juice Bar in New Orleans.

“All we had was amazing! Shrimp and Grits said to be the best in Nola! Banana pancake was huge and tasty. Huevos Rancheros was amazingly good too!,” said Foursquare user Gurulogy.

Surrey’s has two locations on Magazine Street and serves up a variety of juices and Louisiana breakfast/brunch options like Pain Perdu and Shrimp and Grits.

